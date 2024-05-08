Chad Michael Murray has solidified himself as a Hollywood heartthrob throughout his career, though his love story in real life is just as sweet as any of his movies. Who is Chad’s wife, Sarah Roemer, and do they have kids?

Who Is Chad Michael Murray Married to?

The One Tree Hill alum met Sarah in 2013 when they were working on the TV show Chosen. The pair quickly hit it off and got married in 2014.

Who Is Chad Michael Murray’s Wife Sarah Roemer?

Sarah was born and raised in California, and she got her start in the entertainment industry when she signed with ID Model Management in New York City. She found success modeling for magazines including GQ, Cosmopolitan, Maxim and Esquire, though Sarah expanded her career when she started acting.

She made her professional acting debut in the 2006 film Wristcutters: A Love Story, and went on to star in movies including Disturbia (2007), Fired Up! (2009), Locked In (2010) and Survive the Game (2021).

Do Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Share Children?

The couple welcomed baby No. 1, a son, in 2015, followed by their first daughter in 2017 and a second daughter in 2023.

Despite having famous parents, the kids have been kept out of the spotlight and their names have never been publicly revealed.

Chad Michael Murray Has Gushed About Sarah Roemer on Social Media

While Chad and Sarah seemingly value their privacy, they aren’t shy when it comes to celebrating big milestones on social media.

Chad took to Instagram on September 20, 2023, to pen a touching tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I love you and love our journey together with our rad little pack. Even when the dishwasher malfunctions, traffic gets my goat, I run out of my granola for breakfast, we can’t find the right clothes for the kiddos, Google Maps tells us a business exists but when arrive we realize Google Maps needs an update, kids are tired little beans, it’s raining cats and dogs, homework needs doing, lines need memorizing, dog needs walking, house has exploded, but among all this amazing glorious chaos — I get to see you,” the Buffalo, New York, native wrote. “Genuinely Blessed.”

Who Else Was Chad Michael Murray Married To?

Prior to his marriage to Sarah, the former Gilmore Girls star married Sophia Bush in April 2005. They announced their split in September 2005, and Sophia cited fraud in annulment paperwork filed in early 2006. Her petition for annulment was eventually denied, their divorce was finalized in December 2006.