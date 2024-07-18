Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had to have an emergency intervention after the tension in their personal lives seemingly got in the way of their work on the show.

“The bosses have been forced to intervene to correct course,” an insider told In Touch in an interview published on Thursday, July 18. “Their couple’s banter has gone from adorable to annoying.”

The issues between Joe, 61, and Mika, 57, has seemingly gotten so bad that “guests complain how uncomfortable they are on set when those two are fighting.” The source concluded, “The fear is that with the election coming up, these two will get worse!”

The intervention reportedly took place after Joe and Mika had a tense exchange while discussing President Joe Biden’s performance during his debate against Donald Trump on June 27. After contributor Mike Barnicle said that Biden, 81, let “every fastball” fly by him during the debate, Mika defended the president during the June 28 episode.

“Everybody calm down, and I’ll tell you why,” she said. “It’s fine not to spin what happened last night, and we’re not going to. He had a terrible night.”

Joe then became upset with his wife as he said, “Mika, everybody’s calm here. You’re the only one raising your voice. Everybody is calm here.”

Mika replied by saying she was frustrated that everyone immediately decided the Democrats needed to “find someone else” to run for president, though Joe argued, “That’s not what Mike said.”

“That attitude toward this … that is what I’m saying slow down on because, again, there’s no spinning it, but let’s be balanced,” Mika continued. “Let’s, for once, show some balance in a media world that is so shrill with imbalance.”

Joe insisted that they also show “balance,” and said that “nobody’s panicking.”

While the couple seemed to communicate through their issues during the segment, it apparently left the production team nervous about Joe and Mika’s working relationship.

The couple got married in 2018 after they worked together for nearly a decade on Morning Joe. Mika was previously married to Jim Hoffer for 22 years, and Joe had been married and divorced twice before he settled down with his current wife.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Just days before their on-air tiff, Joe praised Mika in a rare Instagram post in late June.

“A child of immigrants who fled Hitler, came to America, had a mom who became an acclaimed sculptor, and a father who helped shape policy that contributed to the Soviet’s downfall,” Joe wrote in the caption of the post. “But in my humble opinion, their greatest work was as parents of their extraordinary and loving daughter.”

Meanwhile, he also previously revealed how they work through their conflicts at home while speaking to People in 2017.

“For me, the mistake always was I’m very driven at work, but I go home and I don’t want to fight. I’m passive aggressive. I’m sort of like, ‘Whatever you want to do,’” he said at the time. “That’s really what I think hurt me in one relationship after another. And differences grow over a decade and things ultimately blow up. With Mika and me, we both learn you have to. If there’s a problem, put it on the table immediately.”

Joe then explained that the “blessing” in their relationship is that they “always knew [they] had to take care of things by 6 a.m. the next morning.”

“So we couldn’t go to sleep mad at each other, because Mika has the worst poker face in the history of television,” he concluded.

“She wears everything on her sleeve. I know if she goes on the air angry with me that everybody’s going to know.”