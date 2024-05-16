Sandra Bullock turns 60 in July and friends and family are saying it’s time she opened up her heart again — even though she insists the chances of finding someone as wonderful as her late partner Bryan Randall are slim to none.

After the Blind Side Oscar winner went through a heartbreaking divorce from biker Jesse James in 2010, she swore off love for good — until Bryan proved to her there were still a few good men out there.

But then Bryan died from ALS last August, leaving Sandra broken.

“Bryan told Sandra his last wish was for her to find love again,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “He wanted to leave this world knowing she’d be loved and looked after by a good man.”

Adds the insider, “She was devastated when he died and couldn’t imagine ever finding anyone she would love like that. But now that she’s turning 60, she’s feeling a tremendous emptiness in her heart and realizing she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life alone!”

In late December 2023, it was revealed that Sandra honored her late boyfriend’s wishes by spreading his ashes in Wyoming. The actress’ sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, revealed the gesture in an Instagram post shared on what would have been Bryan’s 58th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Gesine captioned a video of the river.

Sandra had been dating the photographer since 2015, and he was a father figure to her two adopted children, Louis and Laila.