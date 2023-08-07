Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has died at age 57 after a private three-year battle with ALS. His family confirmed his death in a statement to People.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in the statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The statement continued: “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The photographer was a father to Sandra’s adopted kids Louis and Laila. He also welcomed daughter Skylar Randall during a previous relationship.

“Bryan’s secret to being a great father, which Sandra tries to mimic, is just being present, listening, instilling good solid values and correcting them when they stray in a calm, conducive manner,” an insider once exclusively shared with Closer. “Most important of all — Bryan just likes having fun with the kids.”

Sandra and Bryan first met in January 2015 when he was hired to take photographs at Louis’ birthday party. They began dating shortly after.

“The kids adore Bryan and, of course, Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan,” a source once told Closer. “They prefer private time, like hiking with the kids and exploring nature, but their outings to public places and restaurants are just as special.”

While the pair opted to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Sandra did offer rare insight into their bond in the years before Bryan’s death.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” the Bird Box actress said during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.

ROMA / MEGA

Sandra revealed whether she and Bryan planned on getting married after creating an unbreakable family unit and bond.

“I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she said. “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

In the wake of his death, Bryan’s family has asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.