It’s no surprise the beaming smile on Sandra Bullock‘s face is thanks in large part to her incredibly handsome boyfriend, Bryan Randall. Although the Miss Congeniality star has been dating him for years now, she and the American photographer have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight.

The 54-year-old beauty’s whirlwind romance first began when she met Bryan, 53, after a friend recommended he help shoot photos of her son’s birthday party in January 2015. Sandra must have been impressed with Bryan, who is a well-known photographer in L.A., considering he got the gig. Their relationship took off shortly after that.

Considering the couple has been together now for quite some time, many fans wondered why they never chose to get married. According to a source close to the actress, Sandra and Bryan don’t need the marriage label to know they are truly in love.

“They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond,” a source exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger.” Aww!

Before falling in love with Bryan, Sandra didn’t have the easiest love life. In 2010, the Bird Box star’s life was plagued with a highly publicized infidelity scandal after ex-husband Jesse James cheated on her with multiple women.

Luckily, Sandra has moved on with Bryan — and it’s clear she is happy with him.

