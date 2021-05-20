It’s been a while since Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, have been in the spotlight, but the two are “doing better than ever,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The Proposal star and her photographer beau are enjoying their alone time and excited for upcoming summer plans.

“Sandra’s looking forward to a few road trips Bryan has set up,” the source tells Closer on Thursday, May 20. “He’ll drive his RV, which the kids love,” the insider adds of Sandra’s two children, 11-year-old Louis and 9-year-old Laila, whom Bryan “adores.”

MEGA

The Oscar winner, 56, and the Oregon native, 55, aren’t the only ones counting down the days for the fun “getaways they have planned,” the source notes. “Their kids, Louis and Laila, are looking forward to summer.”

Sandra has been spending more time than ever at home with her handsome hunk and their youngsters throughout the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, so “she’s happy to be working again,” the insider shares with Closer. However, with their upcoming trips, the Blind Side star always “schedules projects so she can fit in a family vacation or long weekend getaways.”

“It’s one of the perks of producing her own projects,” the source continues, pointing out, “for being such a huge star,” Sandra and her loved ones “really are one of Hollywood’s most normal and down-to-earth families.”

The Miss Congeniality alum is raising her kiddos with the Los Angeles-based photographer, but she became a mom years before she started dating Bryan. Sandra adopted her first child, Louis, in 2010, and she welcomed her daughter, Laila, through adoption five years later in 2015. She met Bryan that same year and since then, they’ve “truly [become] one big, happy family.”

MEGA

“He’s fully committed to her and the kids and she knows this,” the insider divulges. “The kids have been calling [Bryan] ‘Daddy’ forever, and to this day. it puts the biggest smile on his face.”

Because the Ocean’s Eight actress — who was wed to ex-husband Jesse James from 2005 to 2010 — is so confident with what she and Bryan have established, she has no qualms about when they’ll walk down the aisle. “She and Bryan are perfectly at peace with what they have,” the source explains.

“Sandra doesn’t need to prove anything about her relationship with Bryan. They love each other and that’s that,” the insider says. “Sandra hates the marriage question. It’s nobody’s business.”