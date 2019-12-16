Juggling their careers and raising two kids might get a little hectic, but Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall make sure to put their relationship at the top of their list of priorities. Although the longtime lovebirds have yet to tie the knot, a source close to the pair exclusively told Closer Weekly they feel “like an old married couple.”

“On the romance side, both Sandra and Bryan make sure to take time to nourish their union,” the insider recently shared with Closer. “They have date nights, but are just as content cuddling up on the couch watching movie or reading a book with their dogs.”

The Miss Congeniality star, 55, and her photographer beau — who share adopted kids Louis Bardo Bullock, 9, and Laila Bullock, 7 — have never seemed happier since they began dating after she hired Bryan to take pictures at her son’s birthday party in 2015.

“Sometimes they sit back and laugh because they look at their lives and they feel like an old married couple,” the source added. “They’re set in their ways, and content. The kids are healthy and happy. This is all she’s ever wanted, this is heaven for Sandra.”

Ever since Sandra and Bryan’s relationship got super serious, fans have been dying to know whether they plan on getting married in the future. A previous source told Closer that although she’s confident in her relationship with Bryan, she isn’t too stressed about putting a label on their loving bond.

“Sandra and Bryan keep everyone guessing about their status as a couple — are they planning a wedding or have they already secretly wed?” the insider exclusively explained during a previous interview. “Well, don’t hold your breath. They’re not saying.”

Considering Sandra and Bryan have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, she “gets the curiosity, but they’re tired of the questions,” the source added. “They’re committed and they love each other and that’s all that matters. If the wedding band Bryan wears confuses people, so be it.”

The Blind Side star is especially content with the status of her relationship considering she has the approval from her two kids. “In their eyes, and their kids’ minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know,” the insider sweetly explained.

Even though Sandra and Bryan have no future plans to tie the knot (as of yet), we hope these two are together forever!

