Sandra Bullock’s Daughter Laila Is a ‘Fighter’! Photos of the Star’s Little Girl Over the Years

Sandra Bullock is passing down her strength, determination and focus to her daughter, Laila Bullock, who she’s confident will grow up to be a remarkable young lady. Though the Hollywood star’s youngest child is still a little girl, Sandra said she’s already exhibiting the qualities of a natural-born leader.

“Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today,” the doting mom gushed during an interview with InStyle in May 2018. “She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”

Sandra became the mom of her dark-haired cutie in 2015, having adopted Laila five years after she experienced adoption for the first time. Speaking to Parenting in June 2018, Sandra revealed “something told [her]” to adopt son Louis Bardo Bullock after “Hurricane Katrina happened in New Orleans.”

The Blind Side actress was a single mom at the time her adorable tot came into her life, and she took on the role of doting parent of two when Laila later arrived. Fortunately, she hasn’t raised her babies on her own as she’s had the help and loving support of her boyfriend, Bryan Randall.

The Miss Congeniality alum has been dating the L.A.-based photographer since 2015, and they’ve created “a quiet, happy life together,” an insider exclusively told Closer in August 2020.

“The kids consider Bryan their father and he calls them his children. They’re a happy little family,” the source shared, noting the two put a huge emphasis on keeping Louis and Laila out of the public eye as much as possible. “It’s very sweet. They make sure the children are well balanced and don’t live a ‘Hollywood’ life.”

In order to give Laila and her big brother the normal childhood they deserve, Sandra and Bryan are all about “having fun with the kids,” a separate source told Closer in September 2019. “There’s no freaking out or screaming matches in their house. It’s a very zen household.”

Considering Louis and Laila are going to “become teenagers” sooner rather than later, things might get a little more difficult at home. Fortunately, “Bryan’s secret to being a great father — which Sandra tries to mimic — is just being present, listening, instilling good solid values and correcting them when they stray in a calm, conducive manner,” the insider explained.

