Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, share an extremely strong bond, which why the longtime lovebirds are super private when it comes to their relationship. Fortunately, a timeline of their romance shows the Bird Box star and the professional photographer are going stronger than ever.

Sandra and Bryan first met in early 2015 after a friend suggested she hire him to snap photographs at son Louis’ 5th birthday in January. The Miss Congeniality actress did just that and after being introduced to the handsome hunk, the two hit it off and the rest was history.

Even though Sandra and Bryan were absolutely smitten at the time they started dating, the Academy Award winner dished she wouldn’t be giving away any details about their romance. “I don’t know what you’re talking about! What are you talking about?” she coyly responded when asked about her love life during an appearance on Today in 2015.

Throughout the next few years, Sandra and the Los Angeles-based photojournalist enjoyed plenty of fun memories together, including date nights around Los Angeles, outings at film premieres and trips to Disneyland with her two kids. The Blind Side star first adopted her eldest child, Louis, in 2010, followed by the adoption of daughter Laila in 2015.

Not only is Bryan a loving partner to Sandra, but he’s also taken on the role as a stepdad to her adorable little ones. In fact, a source close to the Speed alum said the Bryan Randall Photography owner “couldn’t be more involved” in Louis and Laila’s upbringing.

“The kids adore Bryan and, of course, Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They prefer private time, like hiking with the kids and exploring nature, but their outings to public places and restaurants are just as special.”

Bryan and Sandra are certainly on the road to marriage, but they don’t need the title to “consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” a separate source told Closer. “They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond. Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see a complete timeline of Sandra and Bryan’s relationship!