What a great dad! Sandra Bullock is clearly all about family — and her boyfriend Bryan Randall is as well, as he always makes sure to make fun memories with their kids.

“Bryan’s secret to being a great father, which Sandra tries to mimic, is just being present, listening, instilling good solid values, and correcting them when they stray in a calm, conducive manner,” a source tells Closer Weekly. The Oscar winner, 55, has two adopted children — son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7. Her man has one daughter, Skylar, from a past relationship.

“Most important of all — Bryan just likes having fun with the kids,” the insider continued. “There’s no freaking out or screaming matches in their house. It’s a very zen household. Now, that may all change when Louis and Laila become teenagers, but for now, they’re just great kids.” And Bryan tries to spend as much time with the little ones as well, even picking them up from school with his girlfriend.

MEGA

“The kids had a wonderful summer break, they went to camp, hikes, sleepovers, and now they’re back in school,” another source exclusively told Closer. “Bryan and Sandra love picking them up at school, either separately or together. They know how time flies and soon enough Louis and Laila won’t want to be picked up by mom and dad, so they’re cherishing every moment.”

The Blindside star and her love have been dating since 2015, and have kept their relationship as much out of the spotlight as possible. Although one thing is known: they aren’t ready to put a label on themselves just yet.

“Sandra and Bryan keep everyone guessing about their status as a couple — are they planning a wedding or have they already secretly wed?” Closer was told in an exclusive interview. “Well, don’t hold your breath. They’re not saying.”

MEGA

“Sandra gets the curiosity, but they’re tired of the questions,” the source added. “They’re committed and they love each other and that’s all that matters. If the wedding band Bryan wears confuses people, so be it.”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!