Working as a team. Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall may have kids of their own, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of having one big, happy family.

“In their eyes, and their kids minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know,” an insider exclusively tell Closer Weekly. “Their blended families work, it’s pretty effortless, and they owe it all to Sandra opening her heart, and Bryan just being a cool, laid back partner and dad.”

MEGA

The Oscar winner is a mom to two adopted kids — son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7. On the other hand, her man has one child, Skylar. “Bryan has admitted to friends that he made mistakes raising his daughter Skyler, he owns that, but that’s why he’s so hands-on with Louis and Laila,” the source adds. The happy couple have been seeing each other since 2015 and have done everything in their power to come together as one.

“Sandra and Bryan consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” another insider exclusively revealed to Closer. “They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond. Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”

The Bird Box actress has always kept her family life private, but she did open up about how happy she is to be a mother to adopted children. “We’re very lucky that we get to live in this moment in time where we get to choose what our family looks like, and I got to do that in real life,” she told People in December 2018.

MEGA

“You imagine so many things for yourself, but when it appears it’s better than anything you could ever imagine,” the Speed costar continued. “And in [Bird Box], it is about family in a sense, in that ‘sight’ has us choosing things based on a preconceived notion of what that image must be like, when in fact it’s the exact opposite.”

