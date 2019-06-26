When you think of Hollywood, you think of Sandra Bullock. She has starred in tons of critically acclaimed films — on top of winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe — but the beloved Miss Congeniality actress is also a producer, philanthropist and was even named the highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2014.

Besides blowing us away with her incredible acting skills, Sandra has made fans fall in love with her admirable sense of style. The 54-year-old beauty — who is also the mom to Louis, 9, and Laila, 7 — has been lighting up the red carpet for years in alluring ensembles and glamorous dresses.

But although her hair and wardrobe may have transformed over the course of her decades-long career, Sandra’s spitfire personality, undeniable charm and incredible talent have yet to change.

Scroll down below to take a look at how Sandra’s style has transformed since 1994!