Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Sandra Bullock’s 2 Adopted Kids, Louis and Laila

She’s starred in several critically acclaimed films, but nothing makes Sandra Bullock prouder than being a parent. Her journey through motherhood hasn’t been the easiest, but the Bird Box star — who is the mom of her two kids, son Louis Bardo Bullock and daughter Laila Bullock — couldn’t be happier.

Sandra was previously married to TV personality Jesse James in 2005, but the former couple officially divorced five years later in 2010. Between her highly publicized split and the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina, something in Sandra’s heart told her she was destined for motherhood.

In June 2018, the actress opened up about why she initially chose adoption in a teary-eyed interview with Parenting. “I did think, ‘Maybe not.’ Then [Hurricane] Katrina happened,” the Blind Side star shared. “I’m going to cry … Katrina happened in New Orleans and something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.”

Even though Sandra had many doubts about going through with adoption — which ended up being a long, four-year wait — nothing felt better than holding Louis in her arms for the first time in 2010. “The beautiful thing that I was constantly told was, ‘The perfect child will find you. You will find your child,'” the brunette beauty told host Hoda Kotb during an appearance on Today. “But you don’t believe that when it’s not happening. When you’re going, ‘Where is my family?'”

Adopting Louis was a huge blessing for Sandra in more ways than one. Besides making her a mom, the growing youngster actually convinced the Proposal star to adopt a second child in 2015. The Academy Award winner explained that she and a group of close friends were having a conversation about their daughters when Louis butted in.

The adorable kiddo, who was 3 years old at the time, jokingly said, “‘Yeah, I don’t have daughters. But I’m going to have a baby soon!'” Sandra sweetly recalled. “I realized at that time, maybe he knew something. And when I think about it, it would have been around the time that Laila was born.”

Since becoming the doting mama of her adorable kids, Sandra couldn’t feel more grateful. She’s especially thankful to longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall, who effortlessly filled in as the role of stepdad after the two began dating in 2015.

“Bryan’s secret to being a great father, which Sandra tries to mimic, is just being present, listening, instilling good solid values and correcting them when they stray in a calm, conducive manner,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer. “Most important of all — Bryan just likes having fun with the kids.”

Sandra told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in March 2022 that she’d be stepping away from acting to spend more time with her kids.

“I’m not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while,” she clarified. “I have beautiful babies. I’d rather look at them.”

“I’d rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me, and annoyed, and make memories with them for right now,” she admitted.

