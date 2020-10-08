Sandra Bullock Is All About Her 2 Kids! See the Actress’ Rare Photos With Louis and Laila

Sandra Bullock isn’t one to share photos of her two kids on social media. Thanks to rare pics from her fun outings with son Louis and daughter Laila, however, fans have gotten glimpses inside the Bird Box actress’ life.

Sandra became a mom when she adopted her eldest son, Louis, in 2010. At the time, the Miss Congeniality actress was recently divorced from her ex-husband, Jesse James, whom she married in 2005. Although she was going back and forth about adoption, Sandra said she was inspired go through with the process following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“I did think, ‘Maybe not.’ Then Katrina happened,” the Blind Side star explained to Parenting in 2018. “I’m going to cry … Katrina happened in New Orleans and something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.”

Considering Louis’ adoption process first began four years earlier in 2006, Sandra couldn’t wait to hold him in her arms for the first time. The Academy Award winner dished her adorable son was also the reason why she decided to adopt her daughter, Laila, in 2015.

Sandra recalled the time she was having a conversation with a group of friends about being the moms of daughters. At the time, Louis butted in and joked that he was “going to have a baby soon.” However, Sandra had no concrete plans to adopt another child.

“I realized at that time, maybe he knew something,” she explained during an appearance on Today in 2018. “And when I think about it, it would have been around the time that Laila was born.”

Being a Hollywood star and a doting mom can be challenging at times, but Sandra isn’t doing all the heavy lifting on her own. Fortunately, the Two Weeks Notice actress gets a ton of help from her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall.

“The kids are growing up so fast and Bryan couldn’t be more involved in their upbringing,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in 2019. “The kids adore Bryan and of course, Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan.”

Together, Sandra and Bryan — who started dating in 2015 — enjoy “hiking with the kids, exploring nature” and going out for dinner at nice restaurants, the source dished. “Sandra loves being a mom and she sees how time flies by, she doesn’t want to miss a moment of this special time.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sandra’s rare photos with Louis and Laila!