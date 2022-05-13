Sandra Bullock Is Such a Style Icon! See All of Her Trendsetting Bikini Photos Over the Years

In 2000, Sandra Bullock produced and starred as Gracie Hart in the comedy Miss Congeniality. The Academy Award winner dominated the role, which was unlike anything she had ever done up to that point. The box office hit had several memorable scenes, one being the iconic beauty contest in which Sandra donned a hot pink bikini.

The esteemed actress has definitely left her mark on Hollywood after numerous showstopping performances and her dedication to several charities. In 2015, she was named the world’s Most Beautiful Woman by People, due to her beauty both inside and out.

“Real beauty is quiet. Especially in this town, it’s just so hard not to say, ‘Oh, I need to look like that. No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they’re in a bigger hurry,” she said at the time. “The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren’t trying.”

The Gravity star also shared some tips and tricks regarding her fitness routine, which included working out with personal trainer Simone De La Rue multiple times a week.

“I love that it’s not big weights, you move the entire time, it’s a torture chamber of sorts,” she explained. “When I started, I could barely do 20 seconds, and I’m not kidding. I’m crying on the floor, and she’s like, ‘Are you a smoker?’ I was like, ‘I hate you.’”

Though she is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, Sandra shared that she hoped to spend more time with her kids and take a step back from her career.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the superstar told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. She also confessed that signing on for new roles is a “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she continued.

The Virginia native became a mom for the first time when she adopted her eldest son, Louis, in 2010. Sandra had divorced her ex-husband, Jesse James, that year. In 2015, she became a mom of two after adopting her daughter, Laila. The film maven also began dating her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, in 2015.

Keep scrolling to see Sandra’s beautiful bikini photos over the years.