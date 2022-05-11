Sandra Bullock Steps Out With Kids Louis and Laila at Disneyland! See Rare Photos of Their Fun Family Day

Making memories in the happiest place on Earth! Sandra Bullock spent some quality time with her two children, Louis Bardo Bullock and Laila Bullock, at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 11.

The Academy Award winner held both of her kids’ hands as they made their way around the fun-filled theme park. Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, looked like they were having the best time, lifting their hands in the air as they rode the Radiator Springs Racers ride in the section of California Adventure dedicated to the Disney-Pixar film Cars.

Sandra, 57, sported a pair of silver Mickey Mouse ears and a casual white sweatshirt during the outing. The proud mom browsed the snack selection at one of the park’s gift shops before munching on popcorn and ice cream while taking a break from going on rides.

Sandra and her little ones spent the day hopping on the park’s many attractions and sharing sweet moments together. The trip to Disneyland came just a few months after she announced that she would be taking a step back from her bustling Hollywood career to focus on spending time at home with her kids.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the superstar told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. She added that taking on new film roles is a “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she continued.

This isn’t the first time that the Bullock family has taken a trip to Disneyland. In February 2018, the Bird Box star and her two kids joined pal Jason Bateman and his family at the amusement park. Sandra’s longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall also joined in on the fun, swinging Laila around during the past outing.

Though Bryan was not present for the 2022 Disneyland trip, he has been such an incredible father figure for Louis and Laila since he began dating Sandra in 2015.

“I found the love of my life,” the Miss Congeniality actress gushed during a December 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Sandra’s rare Disneyland outing with Louis and Laila.