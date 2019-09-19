Considering Sandra Bullock keeps much of her life private, fans have been dying to know if she’ll ever be willing to take the next step with longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. A source close to the iconic Bird Box star, however, recently told Closer Weekly that she isn’t too stressed about putting a label on their loving relationship.

“Sandra and Bryan keep everyone guessing about their status as a couple — are they planning a wedding or have they already secretly wed?” the insider explained during the exclusive interview. “Well, don’t hold your breath. They’re not saying.”

MEGA

The 55-year-old beauty and her photographer beau, 53, have been inseparable ever since she hired him to take pictures at her son Louis’ birthday party in 2015. “Sandra gets the curiosity, but they’re tired of the questions,” the source added. “They’re committed and they love each other and that’s all that matters. If the wedding band Bryan wears confuses people, so be it.”

Sandra is especially content with where she and Bryan are in their relationship considering she also has the approval from her two kids. “In their eyes, and their kids’ minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know,” the insider sweetly dished.

The Miss Congeniality actress — who was previously married to Jesse James until 2010 — has never seemed happier since the handsome hunk strolled into her life over four years ago. She is also over the moon that Bryan seemingly transitioned into the father of her adopted kids, Louis, 9, and Laila, 7.

FIA Pictures / MEGA

“The kids are growing up so fast and Bryan couldn’t be more involved in their upbringing,” a separate insider previously revealed to Closer in June. “The kids adore Bryan and of course Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan.” Aww!

Although tying the knot seems like a no-brainer considering the power couple is so in love, a third source told Closer in July that the Golden Globe Award-winner is holding back for one specific reason.

“She wants to marry Bryan, especially now that Louis and Laila are asking more questions about it, but it’s going so well that she doesn’t want to jinx it,” the insider exclusively shared at the time. “Sandra is definitely gun-shy about walking down the aisle again, and who can blame her?”

We hope these two continue to do whatever makes them to most happy!