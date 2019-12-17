Some celebrities like to flaunt their million-dollar cars, their lavish lifestyle and enviable romances, but Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are more than happy keeping their relationship to themselves. In fact, a source close to the Miss Congeniality star told Closer Weekly solitude is the foundation of their relationship.

”Married or not, Sandra and Bryan are probably one of the most solid couples in Hollywood, and their privacy is key to their success,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer. “It takes two to make a solid partnership happen, and Sandra couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Bryan, and vice versa.”

The 55-year-old beauty and her 53-year-old hunk have proven to be a match made in Hollywood heaven ever since the two met back in 2015 after she hired Bryan to take pictures at her son’s birthday party. After the two got serious, Bryan quickly filled in the role as dad to Sandra’s two adopted kids, Louis, 9, and Laila, 7.

“Sandra has been through hell, she never thought she’d get past the heartbreaking and humiliating breakup with Jesse [James],” the source said of the Bird Box actress’ former husband of five years. “But meeting [Bryan] was literally a godsend.”

The source noted since Bryan — who is a L.A.-based photojournalist and also the dad to adult-aged daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship — has also been through a slew of tough times, he and Sandra are able to bond and become stronger together.

“Bryan is also 14 years sober, he’s been through a lot as well,” the insider explained. “He goes to meetings and works a great program, so his life as about doing better and giving back. They’re not only great partners, but they’re amazing parents too.”

Although he and Sandra don’t have any biological children together, the two still consider themselves the doting parents to their blended brood of kids. A separate source previously opened up to Closer about how they easily raise their kids by being the best mom and dad possible.

“In their eyes, and their kids minds, they’re parents and they’re as settled down as any couple they know,” the insider exclusively told Closer. “Their blended families work, it’s pretty effortless, and they owe it all to Sandra opening her heart, and Bryan just being a cool, laid back partner and dad.”

We can’t get enough of Sandra and Bryan’s admirable bond and perfect family!

