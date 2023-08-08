Gesine Bullock-Prado is paying tribute to sister Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, after his death from ALS on August 5.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” the chef penned in an Instagram tribute on Monday, August 7. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

Bryan’s death at age 57 was announced by his family in a statement on Monday, August 7.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” they told People. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The statement continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

After he began dating Sandra in 2015, Bryan became a dad to her two adopted children, Louis and Laila Bullock. He was also a dad to his eldest daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.

In March 2022, Sandra announced she was taking a step back from acting to focus on spending time with her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” she said at the time. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m going to be for a while.”

Prior to that, Sandra gushed over her relationship with Bryan and the unbreakable bond they shared.

“I found the love of my life,” she said during a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

The Bird Box actress went on to say that though they had their differences at times, they always set a great example for their kids.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian. And so, there’s two very different ways of looking at things. And I don’t always agree with him,” Sandra continued. “He doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him that I go, ‘If they can take away from that, and if that is where they feel drawn to, then he’s the exact right parent.’”

In the wake of his death, Bryan’s family and loved ones have asked that donations be made to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.