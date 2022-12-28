A private romance. Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall quietly began dating in 2015 after he was hired to take photos at her son Louis’ birthday party. In the years that followed, they largely kept their relationship under wraps as they raised their children together. Get details on whether they are still together by scrolling below.

How Many Children Do Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Have?

In 2010, the Bird Box actress adopted her first child, Louis. Sandra was ecstatic to become a mom to her precious little boy.

“No one understands the shift in priorities about having a child in your life … until you have a child in your life,” she said during an August 2010 interview on Today after adopting Louis. “It naturally shifts … he showed up and now, Louis’ got the stage.”

ROMA / MEGA

When Sandra was planning Louis’ birthday party five years later, a friend suggested hiring Bryan as the photographer for the celebration. They hit it off and attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding together in August 2015. That year, Sandra became a mom for the second time when she adopted her daughter, Laila.

Bryan grew very close to both of the kids, stepping up to raise them with the Academy Award winner. The former model is also a dad to his daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, from a previous relationship.

“The kids are growing up so fast and Bryan couldn’t be more involved in their upbringing,” an insider told Closer in June 2019. “The kids adore Bryan and of course, Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan. They prefer private time, like hiking with the kids, exploring nature.”

Has Sandra Bullock Ever Been Married?

Prior to meeting Bryan, Sandra was married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. The Gravity star looked toward finding love in the future after her divorce from the TV personality.

​​“We’re all where we’re supposed to be,” she said during a September 2013 interview with Vogue. “I am exactly where I want to be now. You can’t go backward. I’m not going backward. I’m grateful that I’m here, blessed to have what I have.”

Are Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Still Together?

Love is in full bloom between Sandra and Bryan. The pair are still together and have made a few rare public appearances as a couple over the years. Though the Working Girl alum and her beau are still going strong, the couple have not walked down the aisle. She revealed whether or not she planned on ever getting married again.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process,” Sandra reflected during a December 2021 interview on Red Table Talk. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children — his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to whether a storm with a good man.”