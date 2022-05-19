Becoming a mom for the first time was an unbelievable feeling for Sandra Bullock! The Miss Congeniality actress adopted her son, Louis Bardo Bullock, in 2010. Once she brought her eldest child home, he became the Academy Award winner’s main focus.

“No one understands the shift in priorities about having a child in your life … until you have a child in your life,” Sandra said during an August 2010 interview on Today after she became a parent. “It naturally shifts … he showed up and now, Louis’ got the stage.”

The Bird Box star also shared that her family was extremely excited to welcome the newest addition at the time.

“We don’t have any boys in our family,” she revealed. “Boy, is everyone happy about that. So, he’s like the crown prince. You know, it’s nothing but girls in our family. Can you imagine how miserable our father is? I mean, every pet was female. So, it was just the hierarchy that needed to be broken.”

In 2015, Louis became a big brother when Sandra adopted her daughter, Laila. That year, the Working Girl alum also found love with boyfriend Bryan Randall. The couple met at her son’s 5th birthday party when a friend suggested she hire the Los Angeles-based photographer to take photos. After hitting it off, the former model stepped into the father role for both of Sandra’s kids.

The family lives a “quiet, happy life together,” an insider told Closer in August 2020. “The kids consider Bryan their father and he calls them his children. They’re a happy little family.”

The lovebirds have been photographed with their kids doing fun activities over the years like going to Disneyland or enjoying ice cream together. Sandra’s little ones are growing up so fast, but she has enjoyed the bliss of motherhood. In March 2022, the Virginia native shared she would be taking a step back from Hollywood to focus on spending time with her children.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Sandra told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. The superstar also explained that signing on for new films is a “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m going to be for a while,” she continued.

Keep scrolling to learn five facts about Sandra’s son Louis.