On top of her sparkling resume of acting and producing credits, Sandra Bullock can add real estate maven to the list! The Bird Box actress listed her San Diego home in October 2022 for a price tag of $6 million. Both the interior and exterior of the house are truly gorgeous.

The Oscar winner first purchased the 91-acre property in 2009 for $2.75 million, per TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. It was built in 1990 and has undergone renovations to give it a modern flair. One of the most incredible features of the property is the olive, avocado and citrus trees that surround it. A chicken coop and a regal outdoor fountain also sit on the estate’s grounds.

The charming outdoor space is full of lush greenery and boasts a breathtaking view. The patio is decked out with its own fireplace, a massive TV screen and a guesthouse. It truly was the perfect spot to entertain her A-list friends. The inside of Sandra’s former San Diego pad is full of incredible design accents. The high ceilings and elegant light fixtures are just some of the many highlights of the 6,000-square-foot house.

So much has changed in Sandra’s life since she first purchased the home, which has nine fireplaces, a library and four bedrooms. The Miss Congeniality star adopted her first child, son Louis, in 2010. She expanded her family again five years later when she adopted her daughter, Laila.

While the mom of two’s career has taken her all over the world, HER home has always been her favorite place to be. In a December 2021 interview with Extra​​, Sandra revealed that life with her kiddos can be hectic at times. Despite not having time to relax on some days, she would not change a thing.

“What is the break you speak of? What is decompress? What is that word? Not familiar with either one of those,” she joked when asked about ways she likes to unwind. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way. I literally would not want to be anywhere but in the chaos of my home.”

The superstar also found love while living in the California pad. In 2015, she met photographer Bryan Randall when a friend suggested she hire him to take pictures at her son’s birthday party. The lovebirds have been going strong ever since, making so many great memories with their little ones over the years.

