5 Surprising Facts About Actress Sandra Bullock From Her Beauty Hacks to the Movie She Regrets the Most

With her incredible acting skills and bright personality, Sandra Bullock has become known as one of the sweethearts of Hollywood. Her passion for acting and theater began when she was just a teenager and developed into a tremendous career as an Academy Award-winning star. Fans of the Bird Box actress may be shocked to learn five surprising facts about her.

The superstar, born in 1964 in Virginia, traveled all over the world with her family as a child. Her father, John W. Bullock, was a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany when he met Sandra’s mom, Helga Meyer. Helga toured Europe as an opera singer, later inspiring a passion for performing and entertainment in Sandra and her younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado. The Proposal actress also speaks fluent German.

The Gravity star moved to New York after college to make her dreams of lighting up some of the world’s biggest stages come true. She earned a theater credit in 1988’s off-Broadway production of No Time Flat. Soon after, Sandra scored several minor film roles that would ultimately lead up to her big breakout performance in 1994’s Speed.

She established a lasting friendship with costar Keanu Reeves. Despite their steamy connection onscreen, over the years, the pair have maintained that they were only ever just friends.

“Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him,” Sandra told Esquire in November 2021. “So, maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats, and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Sandra did find love with photographer Bryan Randall, whom she began dating in 2015 after he was hired to take photos at her son Louis’ birthday party. The Fortis Films founder is also a mom to daughter Laila, whom she also welcomed via adoption in 2015. Sandra loves spending time with her little ones and her beau when she’s not filming the latest blockbuster.

“I found the love of my life,” the Crash actress gushed during a December 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

Keep scrolling to learn five surprising facts about Sandra.