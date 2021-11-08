Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock is well-loved by some of the biggest Hollywood stars and fans across the globe. The mother of two has long been praised for her acting chops and being an all-around gem of a person. Several of her acting roles have led to long-lasting friendships with her costars that have withstood the test of time.

“I always thought that I’d end up as a waitress in a town somewhere; the oldest waitress, who knew everybody,” Sandra shared in a 2015 interview with Glamour. “I liked the idea of making everyone feel comfortable because it makes me feel more comfortable. I’m oddly an introvert. Because of that aspect of my personality, I like the idea of taking care of the team — hoping that someone will, eventually, take care of me back.”

Sandra shot to fame taking on the girl-next-door roles in popular films like The Thing Called Love and Miss Congeniality. Her bubbly and selfless personality translated off-screen as she became dedicated to humanitarian work and donating millions to charity. Since 2001, she has pledged her support to help victims of natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Sandra said in a statement after donating $1 million to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. “We have to take care of one another.”

With standout roles in The Blind Side and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, fans have really gotten to see all sides of Sandra’s dynamic personality. The five-time Golden Globe nominee has always been spoken about very highly by her costars.

“She’s somebody I adore, really, she’s just fun to be in a room with,” George Clooney said after working with Sandra on Gravity in 2013. “I’m sure people will assume people aren’t quite who they appear to be onscreen — they’re shorter, taller, meaner or dumber — but Sandy is exactly what she appears onscreen, an incredibly charming woman who’s really just fun to hang out with.”

For Sandra’s 56th birthday on July 26, 2020, all of her closest friends showed their love at a socially distanced birthday party. Jennifer Aniston shared photos from the event on Instagram where the group sat around a table to honor “Sandy,” a nickname Sandra has gotten in Hollywood over the years.

Even through uncertain times, Sandra’s friends have continued to shower her with love and prove that she is one of the most well-deserving actresses in Hollywood.

Scroll to see who some of Sandra’s closest friends are in Hollywood.