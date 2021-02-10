When you think of Hollywood, you can’t help but think of Sandra Bullock and her illustrious career in showbiz. The Miss Congeniality star has been acting in award-winning films since the late ’80s, and since then, she has earned a very impressive net worth.

Sandra’s fortune is valued at an estimated $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The beloved actress’ latest blockbusters like Bird Box, Ocean’s 8 and Our Brand Is Crisis have contributed to her hefty bank account, but Sandra has been making the big bucks for more than 30 years.

Randy Bauer/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner started her career in the entertainment industry when she moved to New York City after graduating from East Carolina University in 1987. That same year, she made her film debut in Hangmen. This led to roles in Bionic Showdown, Starting from Scratch, Who Shot Pat?, The Preppie Murder and A Fool and His Money — all of which she juggled in 1989 alone.

Throughout the ’90s, Sandra established herself as a star, appearing in some of her most popular films to date. After portraying the role of Tess McGill on the TV series Working Girl, she went on to star alongside Keanu Reeves in 1994’s Speed, as well as While You Were Sleeping in 1995, A Time to Kill in 1996, Speed 2: Cruise Control in 1997 and Forces of Nature in 1999.

While You Were Sleeping garnered Sandra’s first nomination at the 1996 Golden Globes, but it wouldn’t be until 2010 when she took home her initial major award. Sandra won in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal in The Blind Side at the Golden Globes, and she also took home her first Oscar for the film that same year.

Sandra proved her career was long from over as she starred in and produced more critically acclaimed films in the 2000s, such as Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, Crash, The Lake House and The Proposal. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Proposal, which also starred Ryan Reynolds, grossed more than $317 million at the box office.

MEGA

That’s not Sandra’s most impressive film, though. Her 2013 drama Gravity earned more than $700 million at the worldwide box office, while The Blind Side also brought home roughly $309 million. Her 2015 animated film Minions, however, ranks as her highest-grossing movie to date with more than $1.1 billion at the box office worldwide.

Sandra is still acting in Hollywood today, and according to Deadline, she’s set to make her debut with Brad Pitt in their first movie together. The outlet reported Sandra will appear alongside the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor in the upcoming film Bullet Train. Though Sandra is just as dedicated to her work as ever, she never lets her Hollywood career get in the way of parenting her two kids, Louis and Laila.

“They don’t really know that their mother is a huge movie star, they just know her as ‘Mommy,'” an insider told Closer Weekly in June 2019, noting Sandra’s iconic celebrity status is no reflection of who she is as a mom. “Louis and Laila are two of the most polite and well-behaved children. There’s not an ounce of brattiness, and that’s because Sandra is nothing but a mom to them.”