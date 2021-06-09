Sandra Bullock has quietly built herself quite an impressive real estate portfolio. The actress is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but she owns several homes, including a gothic mansion in New Orleans, a waterfront estate in Austin, Texas, and a hilltop compound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 56-year-old recently shelled out $16.5 million for homes in Malibu and Beverly Hills.

While Austin has suddenly become a hot new destination for Hollywood stars and tech companies, Sandra has called the city home ever since she fell in love with the place while filming the 1998 romantic comedy Hope Floats. In 1997, she purchased a 5,000-square-foot home located off Lake Austin.

Sandra has also bought several other properties in the Austin area, many of which she’s flipped over the years. She even owned a restaurant called Bess Bistro on the city’s bustling Sixth Street, which she opened in 2006. It closed its doors in 2016. Sandra still owns Walton’s Fancy & Staple, a bakery/deli and flower shop across the street from Bess’ location, which she opened in 2009.

Shutterstock

When Sandra is in Los Angeles, home is a $16.19 million Tudor-style mansion in Beverly Hills. She purchased the 4.1 acre-estate in 2011, which features an 8,110-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The flat, hilltop estate features a 270-degree view, where she can gaze from downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Sandra just plunked down $2.7 million in February 2021 for a renovated bungalow in the mountains above Beverly Hills, within the prized 90210 zip code, according to Dirt.com. But the house is just 2,800-square-feet with three bedrooms and three and a half baths and believed to be an investment property.

It features a “a backyard swimming pool with waterfall, and even a charming English garden-style front yard trimmed with neat rows of boxwood hedges,” so whoever ends up living there will be surrounded by beauty. Or perhaps the Ocean’s Eight star just wants to have a second place in the neighborhood as a lovely, little personal getaway!

HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Bird Box star has an $8.5 million oceanfront home in a gated community in Malibu, bought with cash in 2018. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the 3,700-square-foot house, which was built in 1979, according to Dirt.com. It features floor-to-ceiling windows and is perched on stilts. Sandra has several famous neighbors there, including fellow actress Halle Berry, 55.

Sandra wasn’t done with Malibu. In 2020, she paid $5.3 million in cash for a single story 1,300-square-foot cottage that’s just a few doors down from her main beach house. According to Dirt, the star ended up putting the home up for lease, though it’s not clear if she has a tenant living there currently.

The Proposal star still owns a home in New Orleans that she purchased in 2009, with then-husband Jesse James. According to Architectural Digest, the former couple paid $2.24 million for the three-story, 6,615-square-foot Gothic Victorian mansion built in 1876. It’s known as the Koch-Mays House and features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Sandra kept the home following her 2010 divorce from Jesse.

New Orleans means a lot to the actress, as that’s where her adopted son Louis Bardo Bullock was born in 2010. So by keeping her home in the Big Easy, Louis always has a connection to his hometown. Sandra’s daughter, Laila, whom the actress adopted when she was 3, is also from Louisiana.

Sandra has been happily dating photographer Bryan Randall, 51, since 2015, so the couple and her children have hopefully had many memorable times at Sandra’s many homes.