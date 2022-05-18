Sandra Bullock Is Lucky in Love! See the Star’s Sweetest Quotes About Boyfriend Bryan Randall

They found true love! Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, have been head over heels for each other since they began dating in 2015. Though the pair have been pretty private about their romance, the Bird Box actress has shared some rare insight about her beau over the years, including the sweet relationship he has with her two kids.

Sandra adopted her son, Louis, in 2010. Five years later, a friend suggested she hire Bryan, a professional photographer, to take photos at Louis’ birthday party. Their relationship blossomed and he quickly stepped into the dad role for Louis, and his sister, Laila, whom Sandra adopted in 2015.

The lovebirds “have a quiet, happy life together” an insider told Closer in August 2020. “The kids consider Bryan their father and he calls them his children. They’re a happy little family.”

The Gravity star and her longtime love have stepped out for a few rare public appearances with their children over the years like fun trips to Disneyland and taking strolls around Los Angeles. Fans have even gotten to see photos of some of their candid family moments throughout their relationship. It’s easy to see how much they cherish each moment spent together.

“The kids are growing up so fast and Bryan couldn’t be more involved in their upbringing,” a source told Closer in June 2019. “The kids adore Bryan and of course, Sandra still pinches herself that she’s been so lucky finding Bryan. They prefer private time, like hiking with the kids, exploring nature.”

The former model is also a dad to daughter Skylar Staten Randall from a previous relationship. Sandra was married once before to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. The pair did not welcome any children during their union. And while she and Bryan have not walked down the aisle together, they “consider themselves a solid, committed, family unit,” an insider revealed to Closer in June 2019.

“They don’t talk about their relationship status that much, but it’s pretty clear what they have is a very special bond,” the source continued. “Bryan proudly wears a wedding band on his wedding finger and there’s no doubt that he’s Louis and Laila’s dad.”

