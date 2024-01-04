Sandra Bullock honored late boyfriend Bryan Randall’s wishes by spreading his ashes in Wyoming. The Oscar winner’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, revealed the gesture in an Instagram post shared on what would have been Bryan’s 58th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Gesine, 53, captioned a video of the river in late December 2023.

Bryan died at age 57 on August 5, 2023, after a private battle with ALS. His family publicly announced his death a few days later.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the statement to People read. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

They continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Gesine mourned the loss of Sandra’s partner in a post shared on her Instagram page that week.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” the chef captioned her post. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Sandra, 59, had been dating the photographer since 2015, and he was a father figure to her two adopted children, Louis and Laila. While taking her time to grieve away from the spotlight, Sandra has been holding her kids close through it all.

“It’s been very difficult for them, but Sandra’s been there every moment,” a friend of the actress told Closer in November 2023.

Prior to his passing, Bryan said a proper goodbye to all of his closest family members, including his eldest daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.

“He made sure to have closure with his loved ones before he left, but it’s hard for Sandra to think of that as a bright side,” the source added. “Bryan did suffer, but Sandra would never say it was a blessing that he passed. She’d do anything to have him back.”