Sandra Bullock’s two kids, Louis and Laila, are “still mourning” Bryan Randall two months after his death, an insider exclusively tells Closer. The photographer was “the only father figure they really had.”

“Sandra is adjusting to life without Bryan,” the source continues. “It hasn’t been easy. She’s struggling to stay strong, but she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children.”

Bryan’s family announced his death at age 57 in a statement on August 7 after a private three-year battle with ALS. “It’s only been two months since his passing,” the insider adds. “It’s still very raw. The holidays don’t make it any easier.”

The pair first met when Bryan was hired to take photos at Louis’ birthday party in 2015 after Sandra’s divorce from Jesse James, and they began dating shortly after. Now, Sandra, 59, is determined to honor his legacy.

“Sandra wholeheartedly believes in talking about Bryan, who was very spiritual, sharing their feelings about him, how they miss him and how they’ll keep his memory alive,” the source says of her dynamic with her children.

Louis, 13, and Laila, 11, know their dad is in “a better place” and is “watching over them.” A source previously told Closer in late August that Bryan was “a great father.” In addition to helping Sandra raise Louis and Laila, Bryan was also a dad to his eldest daughter, Skylar, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.

Prior to Bryan’s death, Sandra announced she was taking a break from acting to focus on spending time with her loved ones.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” she explained in a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Three months later, the Bird Box actress doubled down on her decision to step back from Hollywood.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Sandra told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

Though life without Bryan has been incredibly difficult, the mom of two is slowly picking up the pieces of her life.

“Losing Bryan and trying to live without him isn’t easy,” the insider says. “She’s doing what he always told her to do — breathe and take it one day at a time.”