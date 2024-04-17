Kate Middleton Is the ‘Daughter That King Charles Never Had’

Princess Kate Middleton and father-in-law King Charles III are finding the light amid their separate cancer battles. An insider exclusively tells Closer that their health journeys have “brought them together.”

“Kate is the daughter that Charles never had and they have never been closer than they are right now,” the insider ​reveals. “Going through this cancer journey together has brought them together in a way that they never expected, but is much appreciated by both of them.”

The royal family members faced heartbreaking news about Kate, 42, and Charles’ health ever since the start of 2024.

On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Kate was recovering from an abdominal surgery that took place the day prior.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The news was off putting to fans and given the secrecy of Kate’s recovery and the reason for the procedure, royal watchers started to wonder if she was healthy. For two months, some people accused Kate of getting plastic surgery, while others were seriously concerned for her well-being.

On March 22, Kate addressed the rumors and announced that she was battling cancer.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said in a video via X. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

Getty

In the midst of Kate’s fight with cancer, Charles, 75, was fighting the disease himself.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer one month after he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The following month, In Touch reported that the monarch is battling pancreatic cancer and is expected to live for two more years. An insider later told the outlet that Kate doesn’t want husband Prince William to “lose another parent.”

“Kate is also — even while sick herself — more concerned about Charles. She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent,” the insider explained. “She knows she’ll be ok and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health.”