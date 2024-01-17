Princess Kate Middleton is currently on the mend in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Wednesday, January 17.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement began. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement continued, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private.”

Kensington Palace also announced that Kate, 42, will “postpone her upcoming engagements.” As for when she will resume her royal duties, “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The news comes just eight days after Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday privately. She spent time with her husband, Prince William, and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, away from the public eye.

Kate also received a tribute from the royal family on social media to mark the big day. “Wishing the Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!” the caption of the post read. Accompanying the message was a picture of the princess from King Charles III‘s coronation in May 2023.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

After the coronation, Kate earned new titles under Charles’ reign. She became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby, per People.

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family,” the palace said in a statement at the time of the new roles. “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Kate was last spotted out in public at the royal family’s Christmas celebration, which included a church service in Sandringham, 23 days before the announcement was made about her surgery. During the outing, she noticeably wore a pair of the late Princess Diana’s earrings to match her blue Alexander McQueen coat.