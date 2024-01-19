Prince George

William and Kate became parents for the first time when they welcomed son George on July 22, 2013. The little royal is set to be king one day as he is second in the line of succession to the British throne behind his dad.

Since welcoming George, Kate and William can’t believe how big their son is getting. Not only is the blonde-haired cutie a great son, but he’s also a wonderful older brother to his younger siblings, especially when it comes to having Charlotte’s back in school.

“He is such a protective older brother that Kate knows he’ll keep an eye on Charlotte,” a friend told Closer in September 2019.

The insider also dished that the future King of England is already showing a keen interest in numerous topics in school. “George is a curious child whose favorite subjects are geography, English and history,” the royal pal explained.

When George isn’t in the classroom, however, he’s usually playing outside with his siblings or friends. After mom Kate designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019, a royal source told Closer how much little George loves being outdoors.

“George had such fun he didn’t want to leave. He loved exploring the garden and shares the same passion for nature as his grandfather, Charles,” the royal source shared at the time. “All the kids helped Kate and designers put the garden together. George, who is usually much quieter than Charlotte, made sure he had his say on the positioning of everything and choosing all of his favorite plants and flowers! He’s already showing the signs of being a great leader!”