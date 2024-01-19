Prince Louis
William and Kate welcomed their third child, Louis, on April 23, 2018. Since making his arrival, the little bundle of joy has accomplished many exciting milestones.
At around 7 months old, Kate opened up about her little man while chatting with attendees at a royal event. “Louis is getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months now. He’s a big boy,” the doting mama told a fan in the crowd outside the Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Although Louis was already walking at the time, Kate couldn’t help but divulge details when the little tot was still trying to learn. “Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time,” the brunette beauty shared with fans at a royal outing in March 2019. “He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them.”
It seems like Louis may be as smart as his older brother and sister considering the radiant royal bragged about how quickly he got the hang of crawling. “Louis is a fast crawler,” Kate told a woman in the crowd outside Scotland’s Victoria and Albert Museum in January 2019, according to People.
In May 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about Louis’ milestone accomplishments and dished that the little guy was surprising them in so many ways. “I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide — I had no idea!” Kate exclaimed during a royal outing to a World War II code-breaking center in London, People reported. “[He’s] keeping us on our toes.”
It seems Louis adopted his silly personality trait from his older sister. “Louis shares similar personality traits to both George and Charlotte, but if I had to pick out of the two, I’d say he’s more like Charlotte,” a source told Closer. “The two of them really enjoy being the center of attention!”