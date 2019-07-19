If only Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis knew how lucky they were to have a big brother like Prince George. Not only does he look out for his younger siblings, but he also protects them from harm’s way.

In July 2013, George’s parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William — welcomed him into the world, and then in 2015, Kate gave birth to Charlotte before she had Prince Louis in 2018. “Kate and William put a lot of emphasis on doing normal things together,” a close friend of the couple said about Kate and William’s parenting techniques. “They just want their kids to be kids.”

Queen Elizabeth‘s great-grandchildren, George, 5, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, have had anything but a normal childhood, but that doesn’t mean that Kate has given up on letting her kids just be kids. “She doesn’t want her children growing up feeling too entitled,” the insider said. “If Princess Diana were alive today, she’d be proud of the way William and Kate are raising their family.”

Scroll below to see six times George was the best older brother to Charlotte and Louis!