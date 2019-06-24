You can find love anywhere you go — seriously. Prince William‘s longtime friend Thomas van Straubenzee just got engaged to the assistant head teacher at Prince George‘s school. How cool is that?!

Thomas, 36, proposed Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe near the end of June and, after she said “Yes,” he immediately shared the great news with the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge, according to The Sunday Times.

William, who felt elated for his friend, will apparently be an usher at Thomas’ upcoming wedding and his two oldest kids — George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4 — are expected to be part of the wedding party too. Thomas reportedly wants to make George a page boy and his goddaughter Charlotte a bridesmaid.

Even though Thomas wasn’t part of William’s royal wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, he was still one of a few people who received an invite to the joyous occasion. He and the young prince are such good friends that they didn’t let anything deter their friendship since they first met at Ludgrove School.

William and Thomas were both kids when they attended the Wokingham educational facility with Prince Harry. As they grew up, they made sure they were always there for each other when they were going through hard times like Thomas’ 2016 divorce from his first wife, Lady Melissa Percy.

The pair were married for three years before calling it quits. Since then, Thomas has moved on and has found love where his wife-to-be Lucy works — the Clapham location of Thomas’s London Day School.

Before they tie the knot, Thomas and Lucy will need to do a lot of planning to make sure their wedding is everything they expect it to be. If their nuptials turns out to be even half as beautiful as Kate and William’s, they will have done something right!

Congrats to the happy couple!