As of Thursday, June 20, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer involved with their former joint charity with Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Royal Foundation. The royal family announced the news of the separation in a statement.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the release began.

“Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

The statement explained that the choice to separate Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, from The Royal Foundation is to” help prepare William and Kate, both 37, “for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

Although they will no longer be a part of The Royal Foundation, the release explained that Meghan and Harry are supportive of the transition. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation,” the statement continued. “They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

The news of the couple’s separation from The Royal Foundation — which was first speculated to happen in late May — comes just two months after the royal couples divided their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and separated into two individual offices. At the time, the former Meghan and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace — where William and Kate live with their three children — and joined Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace.

Although the news of the separation could potentially stir up rumors of a royal rift, a source previously explained that the change “is part of [the couples’] diverging paths, which hastened a look at the foundation,” People reported. “A review of The Royal Foundation is something that had previously been announced.”

Stay tuned for more royal changes!