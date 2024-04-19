King Charles and Kate Middleton’s Summer Plans to Balmoral

Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III are making summer plans amid fighting their own cancer battles, a royal insider exclusively tells Closer.

“They just talk about going to Balmoral together for the summer and looking forward to that. Kate may just spend time there with Charles before the rest of the family comes,” the insider shares. “She’ll bring the kids, but without extended family.”

The father, daughter-in-law duo both faced major health scares at the start of 2024. Fans were concerned over Kate’s seemingly sudden “planned” abdominal surgery in January, but found out two months later that she is battling cancer.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said via video on X on March 22, after months of royal fans speculating about her health. “Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

At the same time, In Touch reported that Charles, 75, the father of Kate’s husband Prince William, had pancreatic cancer.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” an insider told the outlet, noting that he has an estimated two-year lifespan. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

In February, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

​While the two royals lean on each other through their cancer battles, a source exclusively told Closer that Kate is the “daughter that King Charles never had.”

“They have never been closer than they are right now,” the insider said. “Going through this cancer journey together has brought them together in a way that they never expected, but is much appreciated by both of them.”