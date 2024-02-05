King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Monday, February 5.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

It was not immediately revealed what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles, 75, underwent surgery to correct his enlarged prostate in late January. He was spotted as he was discharged from the hospital on January 29, walking arm in arm with Queen Camilla.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Charles shared his health battle with the public, daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton also opened up about her own personal health battle.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” a statement from Kensington Palace said on January 17. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

After her hospital stay, she was discharged and headed home to spend time recovering with husband Prince William and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on January 29. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”