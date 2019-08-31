When it comes to Princess Diana and Prince Charles‘ marriage, things get a little complicated. There’s no doubt the former royal couple once were truly in love but, sadly, the Prince of Wales and Diana — who passed away in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997 — couldn’t make it work in the end.

Despite the fact that she was beloved by fans of the royal family, there was plenty of backlash surrounding her marriage with the future king of England. As their relationship continued through the years after tying the knot in 1981, royal admirers watched as their love story slipped through the cracks.

In honor of the 22nd anniversary of Diana’s death, scroll through the gallery below to see the British beauty’s ultimate relationship timeline with Charles.