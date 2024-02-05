On February 5, ​2024, it was announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. The news came just days after he made headlines for undergoing surgery.

Inside King Charles’ Cancer Battle and Treatment

In late January ​2024, Charles underwent surgery to correct his enlarged prostate. He publicly shared details about his health battle in a statement.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

On January 29, Charles was discharged from the hospital after a successful surgery. He was seen waving at onlookers as he walked with Queen Camilla by his side.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King’s hospital stay,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement after the surgery. “His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

A few days later, the Palace shared news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis. It was not immediately made clear what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Who Is in Line for the British Family’s Throne After Charles?

Charles became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. In May 2023, he was officially crowned as king in a royal coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry,” a statement on the royal family’s official website read.

Next in line for the throne is Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Princess Diana. William’s brother, Prince Harry, stepped back from his royal duties in January 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The royal line of succession is always changing due to births and marriages. Behind William in the line of succession is his eldest son, Prince George, whom he shares with wife Princess Kate Middleton. Princess Charlotte, William’s daughter, is currently third in line behind George and the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, is fourth in line.