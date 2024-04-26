Buckingham Palace has provided a rare update on King Charles III’s health two months after his cancer diagnosis was revealed, sharing that the monarch will resume public duties following his cancer treatment.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the ​royal family announced on Friday, April 26.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead,” it continued, adding that King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June.

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” the announcement concluded, referring to their May 6, 2023, coronation.

The palace first announced in January that Charles was scheduled for a routine surgery to correct an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation,” a statement from the palace read at the time.

The king was discharged after a successful surgery on January 29. However, days later, Buckingham Palace announced that “a separate issue of concern was noted” during his hospital stay and tests discovered that a form of cancer had been present.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the February 5 announcement read. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement noted that Charles was “grateful to his medical team” for quickly addressing the issue and felt “wholly positive about his treatment.”

“[He] looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace added.

Charles broke his silence regarding his diagnosis on February 10, thanking his supporters via a statement on the royal family’s social media.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he said. “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Though the palace has not revealed which type of cancer Charles has, a source told In Touch in March that he is battling pancreatic cancer and was given two years to live.

Buckingham Palace’s update comes weeks after Princess Kate Middleton revealed that she was also in the midst of a cancer battle, which her doctors discovered after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 16. Though this is certainly a frightening time for Charles and Kate, 42, a source exclusively told Closer on April 20 that they both feel “less alone” going through their battles together.

“Kate would have been there for Charles no matter what, of course, but now when she finds something that gives her comfort, like a new hand cream or comfy bathrobe or a new TV show that she thinks is hysterical and takes her mind off of everything, she makes sure to share it with Charles,” the insider said.