A new reign! King Charles III was officially crowned the new British monarch on Saturday, May 6, and the coronation was packed with royals and celebrity guests. Aside from the former prince, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, was also honored. Since the formal occasion was perfectly planned for the day, royal followers are dying to see photos of who attended and learn all about the lively reception.

The streets of London were packed with over 20,000 people for the king’s procession, with the congregation declaring the famous sentiment, “Long live the king!” Soon afterward, the festivities commenced, and the coronation concert was one of the most highly anticipated moments. The lineup included American pop star Katy Perry and R&B artist Lionel Richie, both of whom are also American Idol judges.

Charles is now the first to be crowned since his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. The late queen was the longest British monarch in U.K. history as well as the longest recorded female ruler before she died in September 2022 at age 96.

While the king’s crowning was the main event, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle would appear at the occasion due to their tense relationship with the British royal family.

After weeks of speculation over the Suits alum and the U.K. native’s potential attendance, Buckingham Palace confirmed that only Harry would be making the trip to the U.K. from California.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace announced in a statement on April 12. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

During a January ITV interview, the Spare author opened up about his potential attendance to his father’s coronation, noting that the “ball [was] in their courts” amid the tension between him and his family.

“There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” he concluded.

While Harry had confirmed his attendance to his father’s coronation, the event included the other main family members, from Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, to Princess Anne.

