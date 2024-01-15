Former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a gorgeous home in Santa Barbara, California, for the past few years. The couple loves raising their two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, in their $14.7 million property in the prestigious Montecito neighborhood.

Harry and Meghan have offered sneak peeks inside their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mega-mansion since settling down in August 2020. The abode — which was built in 2003 — sits on more than seven acres and spans a total of 14,500 square feet.

As the Zillow listing reads, the residence “includes a library, office, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, gym, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar and five-car garage.” The exquisite estate also has “sweeping lawns, tiered rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, blooming lavender [and] century-old olive trees.”

