It isn’t going to be hard for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to make room in their hearts once they welcome their second child in the summer of 2021. The Duke of Sussex and the pregnant Duchess of Sussex are already the doting parents to their first child, Archie, and they can’t wait to expand their family.

Meghan and Harry experienced parenthood when their adorable son was born in May 2019. The royal lovebirds welcomed Archie just one year after their highly publicized royal wedding. At the time, the handsome prince and the Suits alum shared the news on their now-defunct Instagram account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces,” the royal statement read. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanks members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Since welcoming little Archie, Meghan and Harry have undergone some drastic life changes. Shortly after adjusting to their new roles as a dedicated mom and dad, the longtime duo stepped back from Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family and moved to North America in March 2020.

Harry and the former Deal or No Deal model have been raising their red-haired cutie at their home in Santa Barbara, California. In February 2021, the pair announced the exciting news of their pregnancy with their second child by sharing a black and white photo of Meghan laying on Harry’s lap while she cradled her baby bump.

Shortly after, a spokesman for the couple confirmed they are expecting their second child again. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” read the statement obtained by Us Weekly. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Though fans thought Meghan and Harry would wait to reveal the sex until they welcomed baby No. 2, they actually surprised the world when they announced the news during their highly anticipated interview on CBS in March. As they appeared from their home to talk about their lives in the royal family, Meghan and Harry revealed they’re giving Archie a baby sister.

“It’s a girl!” Harry sweetly gushed as he sat by Meghan’s side, noting he feels “amazing” and “just grateful” to be adding a daughter to their family. “Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” he gushed. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

While we patiently wait for baby No. 2 to arrive, keep scrolling to find out more about Archie!