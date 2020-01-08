It looks like Duchess Meghan (née Markle) may be returning to her roots in Canada! Shortly after she and husband Prince Harry returned home to London following their holiday getaway in the beloved country, sources exclusively told Closer Weekly that a move to North America might be in the cards for the royal couple.

“Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan,” the royal insider recently shared with Closer, noting the couple’s recent decision to step back from their royal duties make the move even more enticing. “They’ve been considering it for a while and loved the time they spent in Vancouver over the holidays!”

Shutterstock

While Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, both already hold a special place in their hearts for Canada, the source revealed they are especially fond of being able to raise son Archie, 8 months, in a more private environment. “They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” the source explained. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

While many fans worry about what a potential move to Canada might mean for the royal twosome, the insider insisted they’d continue to go about their business as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Meghan and Harry wouldn’t give up their titles,” the source reasoned. “Canada is part of the Commonwealth, so they’d continue royal duties as usual out there.”

Considering Meghan — who tied the knot with Harry in May 2018, and welcomed their son in May 2019 — lived in Toronto for years as she appeared on USA Network’s Suits, a potential move back to her native North America comes as no surprise. Even Harry is a fan of Canada.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” a spokesperson for the pair told Us Weekly in December 2019.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

News of Meghan and Harry’s potential future plans to live in Canada feel all the more real after the couple announced they are officially stepping back from royal duties. Meghan and Harry shared the shocking news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 8.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” Meghan and Harry wrote. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Although we won’t be seeing as much of Harry and Meghan, the couple looks “forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step” in their lives. Stay tuned!

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!