Nearly three months since becoming parents for the first time after welcoming son Archie Harrison on May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a seemingly effortless transition into parenthood. The royal couple are not only being the best mom and dad to Archie, but it appears that they couldn’t be more proud of all their little bundle of joy’s milestones so far.

While speaking at the first-ever Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in London on July 2, the Duke of Sussex opened up about he role he plays in baby Archie’s life. “I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” the 34-year-old said. “The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them, that — for that person — you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.”

He then focused all his attention on parenting Archie and how he is guiding him in life. “Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps,” he gushed.

We have no doubt that both Harry and Meghan, 37, are going to positively inspire their son to be the best he can be!

