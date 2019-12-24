During their trip to Toronto for Christmas, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) has made sure to show Baby Archie everything she’s missed about her old stomping grounds. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex told Closer Weekly the royal mom has even been letting some of her close pals meet her beloved 7-month-old tot.

“Meghan’s introduced Archie to some of her Canadian friends during the trip,” the royal insider exclusively shared with Closer. “Jessica [Mulroney] and Markus [Anderson] had already met him, but there’ve been some new faces.”

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Seeing Archie bond so well with his mom and dad’s pals has convinced Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, that their little bundle of joy will bloom into an outgoing and gregarious young man. “You can tell Archie’s going to grow up to be a confident, social butterfly — that’s what Harry says,” the source explained. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people.”

The insider dished Archie doesn’t even flinch when his royal parents — who welcomed their first child in early May — bring him around unfamiliar places. “Some children become shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie,” the source shared. “He’ll go to anyone (as in being held) without kicking up a fuss! Although he likes to sleep with his comfort blanket at night!” So sweet!

Prior to arriving in Canada for Christmas, a previous source told Closer the former Suits actress and her husband of two years were over the moon about spending Archie’s first Christmas in North America. Shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on December 20, the insider exclusively revealed details regarding their trip and stay with Meghan’s best friend, Jessica, and her husband, Ben.

“It was exactly what Meghan wanted,” a source close to Jessica, 39, exclusively shared. “She wanted Archie’s first Christmas to be low-key and mellow where they can all hang out in their pajamas in the living room and laugh and joke — and not have it be very stuffy with the rest of the royal family.”

Although royal fans were worried what Queen Elizabeth might think, a source insisted the royal monarch, 93, was quite alright with her grandson’s decision to celebrate Christmas away from her royal estate in Sandringham, England.

“In the end, the queen didn’t mind that they did their own thing,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “She actually wanted them to announce it to take away from the fact that Prince Philip [was] in the hospital. She’s happy for them to be the talking point.”

We hope the Sussexes have a magical Christmas!