Pack those bags! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking their son Archie to Canada in order to celebrate the holidays!

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the royal couple told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, December 20. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“For security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is requested,” the statement continued, as it also made note of the reasoning behind the pair’s decision.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” it explained. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.” This will be Archie’s first Christmas — one that his famous parents are quite pumped about.

“This Christmas is super special to Harry and Meghan because it’ll be Archie’s first,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’ll already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family. They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

“Harry and Meghan haven’t bought Archie any gifts yet, but they will,” the source added at the time. “They already have a Christmas stocking for him, which they’ll hang above the fireplace! It’s really cute and has his name embroidered on it.” When it comes down to it, the happy pair would also like to have a more casual Christmas with their little one.

“Christmas at Sandringham is extremely formal,” another insider told Closer in an exclusive interview. “Harry and Meghan would rather have a more relaxed day and don’t want Archie feeling overwhelmed — although they’re planning to spoil him with lots of gifts.”

It certainly sounds like Harry and Meghan will have a memorable first Christmas with Archie!