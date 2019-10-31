While we’re all trying to contain our excitement of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry bringing their son to L.A. for his first Thanksgiving, we shouldn’t forget to look ahead to an even bigger moment for him: baby Archie‘s first Christmas!

“This Christmas is super special to Harry and Meghan because it’ll be Archie’s first,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’ll already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family. They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

Shutterstock

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, have been savoring every monumental milestone their firstborn has been experiencing — from being born to getting christened and even visiting Africa. Plus, if the thought of Archie’s eyes lighting up as he sees the beauty that comes with the holiday makes you smile, just think about the little guy opening up gifts.

“Harry and Meghan haven’t bought Archie any gifts yet, but they will,” the insider added. “They already have a Christmas stocking for him, which they’ll hang above the fireplace! It’s really cute and has his name embroidered on it.”

Before we get to all the Christmastime fun, though, we have to get past Thanksgiving. The Sussexes will be flying across the pond to to visit Meg’s mother and Archie’s grandmother, Doria Ragland. Not only will this be Archie’s first time in the U.S. but it would be Harry’s first Thanksgiving stateside too. Luckily for them, they’ve got Meghan — and she is so excited to introduce them to all the people and places she holds so dear.

Shutterstock

“Harry and Meghan can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving in L.A.,” a source recently told Closer Weekly, detailing what the family of three have planned with Doria. “Meghan’s planning an intimate, traditional family lunch with just the three of them and Doria — turkey will be served with all the trimmings.”

As for what Doria is most looking forward to during their trip, that’s simple: showering Archie with affection. “Doria’s already bought Archie lots of gifts, books and toys,” the source continued. “She loves spoiling her grandson and is so excited about him spending some quality time in her hometown, as is Meghan.”

Can Thanksgiving hurry up and get here?!

For more exclusive content about the royals and your favorite celebs, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!