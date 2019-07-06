What a moment! Baby Archie was christened, and not only were his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry there for the special day, but other notable royal members were their to witness it all.

The official announcement was made on the Duke and Duchess’ official Instagram on Saturday, July 6, as two new photos of the royals were shared: one featuring Harry, 34, Meghan, 37, and their first child, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Doria Ragland. As for the other snap, it features a never before seen pic of Archie.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” began the caption alongside the snaps. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

The message continued, “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.”

This exciting moment comes after Closer Weekly confirmed that the royal couple would be having a christening for their baby, a month to the day after he was welcomed into the world. According to People, the new parents chose this private couple for their child’s special day because, they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty.”

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the insider explained.”

We are so happy to be able to see this memorable moment within the royal family!