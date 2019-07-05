Baby Archie on the brain! Meghan Markle can’t go anywhere without thinking about her new son. When she recently stepped out to cheer on BFF Serena Williams during the fourth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 4, she honored her baby boy in the sweetest and subtlest way possible.

Meghan, 37, showed up to the tennis tournament wearing a pair of casual jeans, a black T-shirt, a white pinstriped blazer and a gorgeous necklace that had the letter “A” hanging off the chain. Although Meghan didn’t talk about what her new jewelry represents, it’s pretty obvious that she wore the “A” charm in honor of little Archie.

After all, he has made a big impact on her life since he arrived on Monday, May 6. “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she told reporters about Archie and Prince Harry shortly after he was born. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Not only that but baby Archie has changed Harry, 34, for the better too. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” he gushed about being a dad in the first interview after Archie arrived. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” he continued. “As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.”

Prince Harry and Meghan really do have a fairytale life, don’t they?